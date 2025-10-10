Substation issue knocks out power to thousands in Montgomery County

According to AES Ohio, close to 3,000 customers are without power in Centerville.
News Center 7 learned that a substation issue is the cause of the outage, and crews are on the scene to fix the problem.
An AES Ohio spokesperson said there was no immediate time for restoration.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
