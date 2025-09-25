Thousands served during mass food distribution event at UD Arena

DAYTON — Thousands of cars lined up at UD Arena and Welcome Stadium today as residents sought food assistance from The Foodbank.

The event, organized by The Foodbank in Dayton, aimed to address the growing need for food in the community, which has seen an increase in demand over the past few months.

“I was here at 8:30 and there was already like 100 cars here,” said Leif Sayers, a resident who benefits from the food distribution.

Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer at The Foodbank, noted, “Between July and August, we did see an uptick in the level of need and the folks that we serve.”

Sayers, who attended the distribution with his dog Phoeboe, expressed how the assistance helps him as a disabled individual struggling with daily needs.“I’m a disabled guy and I’m struggling, so it helps me a great bit,” Sayers said.

Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA was present to distribute pet food, highlighting the importance of keeping pets with their families during tough times.“Our first year, I think we distributed over the course of a full year, maybe 15,000 pounds. Today alone, we’ll be giving out that same amount,” Becraft said.

She emphasized the need to prevent overcrowding in shelters and help families keep their pets at home.

The food distribution event at UD Arena and Welcome Stadium underscores the growing need for assistance in Dayton, as both people and pets benefit from the support provided.

