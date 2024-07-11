Thousands expected for this year’s Country Concert

FORT LORAMIE — Thousands of people are expected in Fort Loramie for this year’s Country Concert.

The 43rd Annual Country Concert starts Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Cody Johnson is the headliner on the main stage Thursday.

Lainey Wilson headlines the show for Friday.

Hardy takes the stage on Saturday.

Tickets are available for each day at the gate.

For more information on tickets and parking, visit this website.

