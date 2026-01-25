Theme for Hamvention 2026 announced

GREENE COUNTY — Hamvention has announced its official theme for 2026.

The theme, “Radio Adventure!” is meant to reflect the many aspects of the amateur radio hobby, encouraging participants to find excitement in both the journey to Hamvention and the activities that take place at the event.

Hamvention 2026 will take place from May 15-17 at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

