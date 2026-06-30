Theft suspect arrested after traffic stop in Kettering

KETTERING — A theft suspect was arrested after Kettering police performed a traffic stop on Monday.

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Late Monday evening, Kettering police performed a traffic stop at the Kroger at Stroop and Shroyer Roads, according to a spokesperson for the department.

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The stop was performed on a suspect vehicle involved in a theft that had just occurred in Miami Township, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was arrested, and Miami Township Police responded to take him into custody.

Kettering Police also cited the driver for Driving Under Suspension.

The theft investigation remains ongoing.

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