‘That’s dangerous;’ Cracked sinks, suspected mold plague local troubled housing complex

FAIRBORN — Several people are concerned about a trend of issues at a Fairborn apartment complex.

For some, it’s a bug infestation, and one person who lives at the Fairborn Apartments claims they never spray her building.

“They got all these apartments and they missed my two. You can clearly tell that people live in the apartments there’s air conditioners in the window and I’ve had to deal with cockroaches for the last five years,” said Jami Cottrill, a resident.

There were more problems people told News Center 7 about.

“My bathroom sink is cracked completely and I have a three-year-old, four, and two in the house and that’s dangerous. My kitchen sink is disconnected so I only have one side to do dishes. I have no heat in the winter,” said Amber Owen.

On top of the issues Owen is facing, another neighbor allowed News Center 7 to see inside his apartment.

He has something growing under his sink and thinks it’s mold.

These are similar to complaints News Center 7 reported last October. People showed News Center 7′s Mike Campbell mold, water leaks, and drains that don’t function.

Teresa Cousins has lived here for nine years and has problems she wants to fixed.

“I think we need to get the right management people here to do what it is they need to do,” Cousins said.

Owen believes it’s too much for management companies to handle.

“They can’t keep nobody in the office, they finally realize what’s wrong with every apartment out here and then they leave,” Owen said.

Mike Gebhart, Fairborn’s Assistant City Manager only agreed to talk on the phone about the concerns for people in this complex.

“What we’re trying is make sure those apartments are brought up to a livable condition,” Gebhart said.

Gebhart said he and his team are asking questions to the tenants about Fairborn Apartments, but now he has specific issues he’ll try to address.

“Now that I’ve heard this from you I will bring it up in our November conversation,” Gebhart said.

Since Thursday, News Center 7 has reached out to the management company multiple times and we have yet to receive a response.

