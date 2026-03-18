Temperatures climb above normal

DAYTON — Temperatures have started moderating as you read this article. The winds have shifted to the south and will pick up speed throughout the day. Wind gusts will reach over 30 mph at time. The combination of stronger southerly winds and a glimpse of sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm.

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While the winds die back into Thursday, temperatures will continue to warm. High temperatures Thursday will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Spring officially starts Friday at 8:46 AM and the weather will coorperate. High temperatures at this point will rise into the middle 60s.

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By the weekend, temperatures rise nearly 15 degrees above the average of 52 degrees. High temperatures are forecast in the low 70s through the entire weekend.

The ridge of high pressure continues to build and press eastward allowing for our warmth.

This is also a good combinations for high tree pollen levels. Trees have already started budding and will continue to do so as spring arrives. Expect this to continue into early next week.

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