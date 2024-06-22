Teen to serve indefinite sentence for assault on Ohio high school teacher

HAMILTON COUNTY — A 16-year-old Colerain High School student will serve an indefinite sentence after assaulting his 60-year-old teacher, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

On Friday, the student appeared in court. The judge said he would serve at least one year at a Department of Youth Services prison.

“I don’t think this is fair. I think he should be held, definitely until he’s 21 because my life has changed. I’m never going to get back what I had before,” teacher Sheri Wooldridge said after court.

Around 2:15 p.m. on January 4, the teen punched Wooldridge in the head multiple times, News Center 7 previously reported.

Wooldridge was hospitalized, and part of her skull cap was removed “in order to prevent brain damage due to swelling.”

Hamilton County prosecutors said she spent around 25 days in the hospital.

Following the assault, the teen was charged with felonious assault and held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student claimed that he began freaking out after using vaping in the school bathroom.

A toxicology report indicated that there were only minimal traces of THC in his system, not enough to be impaired, News Center 7 previously reported.

“The results are he wouldn’t have even been impaired,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said. “There was some level — a trace amount — of THC metabolite in his blood and his urine, but not enough that would even impair him to operate a motor vehicle. It was such, such a small amount.”

The teen has been tried as a juvenile as he admitted to the assault at a hearing in April, according to WCPO-9.

