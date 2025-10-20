High schooler fatally shot at Ohio park

LORAIN, Ohio — An 18-year-old was fatally shot at an Ohio park over the weekend.

Around 6:44 p.m. on Saturday, Lorain Police officers were dispatched to Lakeview Park North, located at 1800 West Erie Avenue, on reports of a shooting, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a car parked near the west end of the lot.

Inside the vehicle was an unresponsive 18-year-old with a least one gunshot wound to the head, WOIO-19 reported.

Police immediately initiated life-saving measures before EMS took the teen to Mercy Health-Loraine Hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead.

Lorain City Schools released a statement identifying the teen as Isaac Brocco Rivera, a senior at Lorain Success Academy, WOIO-19 reported.

Below is the full statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that we tragically lost one of our high school students this weekend, Isaac Brocco Rivera, who was a senior of Lorain Success Academy. I’m sorry, but we are not able to share any more details at this time, as the Lorain Police Department investigates the circumstances surrounding his death. Please keep his family in your hearts and prayers during this difficult time. I apologize for not sharing this information sooner. Our delay was out of respect to the family and at the request of the Lorain Police Department. Please know that we have engaged our crisis team and will have supports available for long as needed for students and staff beginning tomorrow morning. Hold your loved ones a little closer and a little tighter, and have a blessed evening.” — Dr. Jeff Graham

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

