Teen dead, 2 injured as car crashes into pole, then overturns in Clermont Co.

UNION TOWNSHIP — A person was killed, while two others were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County Friday overnight.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane in Union Township for a single-vehicle crash at around 12:16 a.m., a spokesperson for the department said.

As state troopers arrived, they discovered that a 2012 Ford Fusion traveling northwest on the road veered off the left side and struck a mailbox, then a utility pole. The vehicle finally overturned and remained on its top.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and succumbed to them, being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Haley A. Denton, 19, was identified as the deceased victim.

Two other occupants were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The first occupant, a 20-year-old man, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

The second occupant, a juvenile, was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries. The spokesperson did not disclose either the child’s current condition or the hospital they were being treated at.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Union Township Police Department, Union Township Fire and EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing.

The crash remained under investigation.

