Teen cashes over $545K in fake checks to pay lawyer in separate fraud case, police say

GEORGIA — A teenager is behind bars in connection with a fraud case in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Police said that William Chadwick Jones, 19, opened a business account with Synovus Bank.

Officers stated he deposited five fake checks totaling over $545,000 into the account via mobile deposit, according to social media.

Police said the money was quickly moved through wire transfers, debit card purchases, and peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some money was used to pay a criminal attorney retainer tied to a previous fraud arrest in Georgia.

They also alleged that Jones also purchased a Porsche, which he was driving when he got arrested, the department said.

Our sister station in Atlanta, WSB TV, reported the fraudulent activity in Alpharetta, Georgia, but the case was referred to the Columbus Police in March 2025. This was due to Synovus Bank in Columbus.

Jones is in jail and awaiting a court hearing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group