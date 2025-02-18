Teen arrested after OVI crash in Kettering

KETTERING — A teen was arrested after a crash in Kettering over the weekend.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Archmore Drive on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 17-year-old male had crashed into a parked car.

The teen was showing signs of impairment, according to the Kettering Police Department.

After performing field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest and charged with OVI and Underage Consumption.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

