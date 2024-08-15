Task force to hold OVI checkpoint this week in Montgomery County

RIVERSIDE — There will be an OVI checkpoint this week in Montgomery County.

The Combined Agency OVI Task of Montgomery County will hold two sobriety checkpoints in Riverside Friday night, according to a spokesperson.

It will be August 16 from 6:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The checkpoints and enhanced patrols are an effort by these agencies to stop impaired driving.

Riverside Police will work with Dayton Police, state troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, and task force officers.

The location will be announced on Friday.

