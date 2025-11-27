‘Take your time;’ Law enforcement, business owners prioritize safe driving ahead of holidays

MIAMI VALLEY — People throughout the region shared what they plan to do to stay safe while traveling this Thanksgiving.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson talks to drivers and local businesses about driver safety

Several law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are increasing their patrols this holiday weekend and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced details on its Arrive Safe program.

Bar managers and people who frequently drive on the highway during the holidays shared the same advice.

Take your time and be mindful.

The day before Thanksgiving is often considered one of the busiest days on the road.

John Lowe said he drives for a living and noticed a common theme with drivers around the holidays.

“A lot of hurry, you know, hurry up and wait, you know, stuff like that. But just, hey, man, you’re just trying to get to your loved ones. Take your time and get there,” Lowe said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

