Swimming lessons canceled at local water park due to low AM temperatures

SIDNEY — It might be too chilly to go out for a swim in July!

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The City of Sidney said in a social media post that swimming lessons will be cancelled at the Sidney Water Park for the rest of the week.

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This was due to low morning temperatures, according to the social media post.

Morning low temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s, according to Storm Center 7.

Some parts of the region could see lows in the 40s.

The lessons are canceled on Thursday and Friday.

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