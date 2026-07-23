Possible record morning lows; warming up this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Are you feeling that “fall-chill” in the air?

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We will see below-normal morning low temperatures through the weekend.

This comes after a cold front moved through the region. It produced a line of showers and storms earlier this week.

High temperatures are expected to be below normal to end the work week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Low temperatures will fall into the 50s. Some parts of the region could see lows in the 40s! Our record low at Dayton International Airport is 52 degrees. We are expected to be near that record low.

It will be dry and nice with highs in the 70s.

We will be warming up this weekend as high temperatures will be in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be next week.

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