‘The sweetest ride in Ohio;’ Donut Jam, Tour de Donut returns to Troy next month

TROY — The city of Troy is preparing for a donut-crazed weekend next month.

On Aug. 25-26, Troy Main Street will host its annual Donut Jam and Tour de Donut.

On Friday, Aug. 25 downtown Troy will be filled with music, drinks and fun to celebrate the Tour de Donut race, according to Troy Main Street on social media.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 Ohio’s largest one-day cycling event the Tour de Donut will take place.

Riders will visit donut stops and eat donuts. For each donut, the rider eats during the ride they have five minutes deducted from their ride time, the organization said.

Multiple prizes are available including most donuts eaten, fastest bike time and best adjusted “donut time.”

More information about the race and how to register can be found here.









