Cincinnati Bengals fans named most loyal by new ranking

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans were labeled as the most loyal fan base in the National Football League (NFL) by a new ranking.

>> TRENDING: 2 Columbus Police officers struck by hit-and-run vehicle; Suspect taken into custody

The Who Dey fan base was awarded the title of most loyal fan base over the other 31 NFL teams after Canada Sports Betting researchers released a new ranking.

The ranking looked at the volume behind more than 500 related keywords to NFL teams over the last three years, covering topics such as merchandise, individual players, team stadiums, and game tickets. Those were split by state to name the most dedicated, consistent, and bored fans, WCPO reported.

Bengals keywords saw an average rise of 80 percent in volume year-after-year. The consistent rise in interested search, greater than any of the other NFL teams, led the to the conclusion that Bengals fans are highly interested and remain interested in the team.

“It’s impressive that the Cincinnati Bengals have managed to maintain their fans’ interest in their performance, but that it’s seen such a significant year-on-year increase—they’re doing something right to captivate and keep their audience’s attention,” a spokesperson said.

One of the Bengals’ biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, also saw a rise in fan dedication, but not a value close to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the other hand, the second Ohio NFL team, the Cleveland Browns, had a drop of 34 percent each year—the biggest for any team.

The full ranking of the NFL’s most loyal fans were as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings New York Giants New York Jets Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers New England Patriots Tampa Bay Bucaneers New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns

© 2023 Cox Media Group