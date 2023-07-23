Local

Cincinnati Bengals fans named most loyal by new ranking

By WHIO Staff

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI - DECEMBER 24: Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals display a "Who Dey" sign during the NFL game with the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2005 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bills won 37-27. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans were labeled as the most loyal fan base in the National Football League (NFL) by a new ranking.

>> TRENDING: 2 Columbus Police officers struck by hit-and-run vehicle; Suspect taken into custody

The Who Dey fan base was awarded the title of most loyal fan base over the other 31 NFL teams after Canada Sports Betting researchers released a new ranking.

The ranking looked at the volume behind more than 500 related keywords to NFL teams over the last three years, covering topics such as merchandise, individual players, team stadiums, and game tickets. Those were split by state to name the most dedicated, consistent, and bored fans, WCPO reported.

Bengals keywords saw an average rise of 80 percent in volume year-after-year. The consistent rise in interested search, greater than any of the other NFL teams, led the to the conclusion that Bengals fans are highly interested and remain interested in the team.

“It’s impressive that the Cincinnati Bengals have managed to maintain their fans’ interest in their performance, but that it’s seen such a significant year-on-year increase—they’re doing something right to captivate and keep their audience’s attention,” a spokesperson said.

One of the Bengals’ biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, also saw a rise in fan dedication, but not a value close to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the other hand, the second Ohio NFL team, the Cleveland Browns, had a drop of 34 percent each year—the biggest for any team.

The full ranking of the NFL’s most loyal fans were as follows:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. New York Giants
  9. New York Jets
  10. Detroit Lions
  11. Dallas Cowboys
  12. Miami Dolphins
  13. Los Angeles Rams
  14. Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Denver Broncos
  16. Houston Texans
  17. Atlanta Falcons
  18. Baltimore Ravens
  19. Las Vegas Raiders
  20. Tennessee Titans
  21. Chicago Bears
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Seattle Seahawks
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Arizona Cardinals
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Carolina Panthers
  28. New England Patriots
  29. Tampa Bay Bucaneers
  30. New Orleans Saints
  31. Cleveland Browns

© 2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read