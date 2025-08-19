SUV catches fire after crashing into tree off I-70

A driver was injured after crashing his SUV into a tree in Preble County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 70 near Preble County Line Road around 1:30 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene told News Center 7 that the crash happened when an SUV tried to illegally pass a semi.

The SUV and semi collided, causing the SUV to run off the road and into a tree. It then caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

