Suspect in 20-year-old Butler Co. homicide case arrested while working as police officer in Mexico

BUTLER COUNTY — A man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old man in Butler County nearly 20 years ago has been taken into custody.

Antonio Riano was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals from Mexican authorities on Thursday in Mexico City. He had been arrested in his hometown of Zapotitlan Palmas in the State of Oaxaca in Mexico, where he was working as a local police officer.

>> Local teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

Riano has been accused of killing Benjamin Becarra in December 2004. He was indicted on murder in February 2005 but allegedly fled the United States to avoid prosecution.

He was listed as one of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” and was profiled on the America’s Most Wanted television series in 2005, according to the U.S. Marshals.

After being taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals, Riano was flown to Cincinnati and then transported to the Butler County Jail.

“This type of apprehension would not be possible without the cooperation and due diligence of both the Prosecutor’s Office investigators, the United States Marshal Service, and the United States Department of Justice,” Michael Gmoser, Butler County Prosecutor, said.













©2024 Cox Media Group