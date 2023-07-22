Surface road reopens in Warren Co. following construction project

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After a long closure, a road in Hamilton Township in Warren County reopened.

>> TRENDING: Vehicle crashes into multi-story Dayton building, injuring 1

Morrow-Cozaddale Road, between Ford Road and Ludlum Road, opened following the addition of a left lane into the Villages of Classicway Subdivision.

The location experienced a profile adjustment from each approach with the new lane.

The construction was completed by Prus Construction.

Hamilton Township thanked their residents and other motorists for complying with roadway rules and regulations during the project.

Anyone wanting more information could visit their website or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.

© 2023 Cox Media Group