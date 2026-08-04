Summertime conditions return to the Valley

DAYTON — High temperatures this time of year at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) average 85 degrees. The last three days at DAY high temperatures have reported below average.

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Wind direction has pulled out of the north allowing for the cooler and drier airmass to linger. This is about to change. Winds will shift to the southeast Thursday and hold with a southerly component through the weekend. As a result, temperatures will climb to the average of 85 degrees.

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This will also allow for the increase in humidity. The increase in mugginess will arrive Thursday and linger through the weekend. Feels like temperatures, heat index values will rise into the low 90s.

Temperature Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center keeps much of the country with high probabilities for our temperatures to stay above average through the middle of August.

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