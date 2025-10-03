Summer-like heat for the weekend, needed rain on track next week

DAYTON — Good early Friday morning, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down what we have on tap for the upcoming weekend and beyond. We have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it!

First up, today will feature mid-summer warmth with highs nearly 15 degrees above normal in the middle 80s. For those who are in the mood for pumpkin themed drinks, make it iced! This sets us up for great weather tonight as high school football rolls on, and we will be a perfect 7 for 7 in terms of weather for Friday night lights. That’s a good percentage if you ask me!

Sports not your thing? No worries! We have other things you can check out! Several planets will be visible tonight through sunrise on Saturday morning! A bonus treat, if you have a telescope, is to look east between 4am and 6am to see the Comet 2025 Lemmon. We could see this become visible to the naked eye later in the month, so stay tuned!

After a very warm weekend with highs in the middle 80s, our attention turns to the next big thing for next week. We have a decent rain chance on Tuesday! While it is not an all day rain, there will be a few rounds of showers and even a few scattered storms!

Right now, Tuesday afternoon and evening looks to give us the best chance for shower and storm activity. Severe weather is not looking like a concern at this juncture, but a big push of cool air will follow in behind this front with highs in the 60s by Thursday!

Rainfall totals look to average around 0.50″ for most of the area, with some localized lower and higher totals likely. As we know, rain does not fall evenly. However, with a 3.5″+ deficit since August 1st, we will take what we can get!

Have a great weekend!