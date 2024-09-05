Students share concerns after sexual assaults reported on, near Wright State University campus

FAIRBORN — Sexual assaults near Wright State University have students concerned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported as 11, Tuesday evening, WSU police sent an email to students notifying them there was a sexual assault reported at Boston Hall, student housing.

Police said the suspect was not known to the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Students were also made aware Monday of a sexual assault that allegedly took place at a private, off-campus apartment complex.

A group of female students who wished to stay anonymous said they were sticking together to keep each other safe.

“We all literally right then and there sat down and we were like all right, doors are locked. No one goes anywhere without telling anyone where you are,” a student said.

“It’s just so common now that you’re like ‘oh, this is a fact of life and we have to live with it,” another student said.

Which is why she said she feels the self-defense classes offered by the university are necessary.

“You learned the basics like a palm to the nose and stuff like that. If you’re ever pushed down try to kick for the knees,” a student said. “I’m gonna fight if I’m put in that situation.”

University police are investigating the assault on campus and said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The off-campus assault is being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



