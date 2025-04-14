Students highlight the importance of mental health in annual Walk For Hope

KETTERING — Fairmont High School kicked off their Hope Week Sunday afternoon.

Hope Week is to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The 5th annual Walk For Hope was held Sunday, and raised money to support the initiative of the Hope Squad at the high school.

Students want anyone struggling with their mental health to ask for help, especially if they are in crisis.

“There are many challenges for our young adults, whether it’s academic pressures, family life, sports, social media, etc. If you add some anxiety or some depression to the mix, it can be a challenging time. We are really proud of the work our students are doing to recognize mental health challenges, learn healthy coping skills, and share them with peers,” said Dr. Carrie Hennessy with Kettering Fairmont schools.

The walk worked to destigmatize mental health and highlight resources available in the community.

