Students back in class after threat forced local district to close yesterday

SIDNEY — Students are back in class today after a threat forced a local district to close yesterday.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz is breaking down what we know about the student who was arrested in connection with the threat against Sidney City Schools

Sidney Police told News Center 7 that the FBI noticed a threat on social media and called Sidney Police around 5 a.m. Monday.

The school district says the threat was not specific to any building, only to “Sidney City Schools.”

Police said that it was a “credible threat of school violence.”

After learning of the threat, the district decided to close on Monday.

By 10 a.m. Monday morning, police confirmed that they had arrested a suspect who they said is a “juvenile male” and a Sidney City Schools Student.

Now the student may potentially face felony charges because of the threat.

On top of any criminal charges, the student will also face discipline from the district.

“We will act appropriately when that time comes,” Sidney City Schools Superintendent Greg Snyder said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Snyder said police will do extra sweeps of the buildings before classes start today.

