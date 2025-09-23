Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 3, 29, 42, 46, and 59, and the Powerball was 15.
No one won the $113 million jackpot.
The location where the winning ticket has not yet been announced.
The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, Sept. 24, with an estimated jackpot of $127 million.
