Strong winds, above normal temperatures

DAYTON — Winds today are speeding up and we’re already noticing them this morning. Its not just the speed, its the direction of that wind too. Today winds will blow out of the SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching nearly 30 mph.

A stronger wind throughout the overnight hours help to keep morning lows much warmer, even with a clear sky.

This SW wind alongside sunshine throughout the afternoon will allow for temperature to climb nearly 10 degrees above normal. The sun angle this time of year is still somewhat direct. This means we can warm fairly quick.

