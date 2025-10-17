Strong storms possible this weekend

DAYTON — The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) our of Norman, OK has a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for the entire Miami Valley Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means we have an isolated severe storm possible.

The main threat is damaging winds capable of reaching over 40 mph. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is also possible, as with any thunderstorm.

Stronger storms will push into the Valley after 10 PM and linger through 3AM Sunday. Once the strong line pushes through, the severe threat will diminish and steady rain chances will linger all day Sunday.

Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches through Sunday.

