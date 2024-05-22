Strong storms possible later today with damaging winds, hail

MIAMI VALLEY — Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to monitor the chance for showers and storms today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to track this system. She will have the latest timing LIVE this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

A cold front approaching will bring us the chance for showers and storms, potentially some stronger storms late in the day.

We will have a weakening line of showers and a few storms approaching from the west on Wednesday morning.

At a minimum this brings clouds to the Miami Valley, but a few showers or rumbles of thunder are also possible during the early morning hours. At this point, nothing is expected to be strong or severe.

This will eventually clear leaving several dry, quiet hours in its wake. The sun will likely come out for a bit. High pressure is attempting to keep us stable.

>>Chance of strong storms today; Not as hot late week

We will have the chance for storms to redevelop on Wednesday afternoon and evening. But the longer it takes to destabilize, the further east and south the storm chance will be.

Futurecast for 4 p.m. Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

If it takes until Wednesday night, that may mean that storms have a tough time getting going northwest of Interstate 71.

There is a chance, and not a guarantee that we’ll see strong storms locally.

Storm threats for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Damaging winds would be the main threat if strong to severe storms develop later today. A secondary threat would be large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but appears unlikely at this time.

The SPC has downgraded the northern Miami Valley to a 1/5 risk for severe.

The southern and southeastern portion of our area remains in the 2/5 risk.

©2024 Cox Media Group