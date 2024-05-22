Chance of strong storms today; Not as hot late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Chance for a few strong storms today
- Daily storm chances continue
- Not as hot later this week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Leftover showers and a few rumbles of thunder left from a dying system coming from the west, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Most of the afternoon should remain dry.
A glimpse of the sun is possible, but the atmosphere will likely remain stable.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few more storms possible, especially south of Interstate 70 with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few storms are possible with highs around 80.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s
SUNDAY: Showers and storms looking more likely. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group