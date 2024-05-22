Chance of strong storms today; Not as hot late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chance for a few strong storms today

Daily storm chances continue

Not as hot later this week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe Weather Outlook for Today (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm threats for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Leftover showers and a few rumbles of thunder left from a dying system coming from the west, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Most of the afternoon should remain dry.

Futurecast for 4 p.m. Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A glimpse of the sun is possible, but the atmosphere will likely remain stable.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few more storms possible, especially south of Interstate 70 with highs in the upper 70s.

Potential rainfall through Thursday 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few storms are possible with highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s

SUNDAY: Showers and storms looking more likely. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

