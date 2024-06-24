Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible Tuesday

DAYTON — With the return of the heat Tuesday comes a chance for strong to severe storms.
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning are the main concerns.
Some storms may pass through in the morning with more possibly redeveloping during the late evening.
