Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible Tuesday

DAYTON — With the return of the heat Tuesday comes a chance for strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7′s Austin Chaney has been following this developing system. He will have the latest TIMING and TRACK on News Center 7 at 6.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning are the main concerns.

Some storms may pass through in the morning with more possibly redeveloping during the late evening.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Severe weather risk





©2024 Cox Media Group