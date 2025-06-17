Strong to severe storms possible midweek, damaging winds possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong to severe storms are possible later this week.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
A chance for showers will continue throughout today.
Marando says that with so much moisture in our atmosphere, heavy rain will continue to be a problem at times. We will see highs near 80 degrees today.
Our next chance for storms will be late Wednesday night. Marando states conditions are ripe for storms to develop northwest.
“Timing is key,” he said. “If the system moves faster, we’ll have a higher risk for strong to severe storms locally. If slower, a lower risk. The latest trends have been weakening the line of storms as it comes through the Miami Valley.”
Marando says there will be better timing on Wednesday. For now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk for severe weather, Level 2 of 5, for about half of the Miami Valley.
The main threat for now is damaging winds.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
