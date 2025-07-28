Storms with heavy rain turn yards into small ponds

MIAMI VALLEY — As storms rolled through the region, some yards turned into small ponds on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We hear from a man who said he’s never seen water “this high before,” tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scattered showers and storms moved through the area, including Clark and Shelby counties.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with one woman. She said lightning hit a tree outside her yard.

A Shelby County man said heavy rain caused his yard to quickly flood.

“It was over the driveway and almost over the neighbor’s driveway,” said Tom Steinke.

He told Patterson that he’s lived here for over 50 years and never seen this much flooding.

“I’ve never seen it this high before,” said Steinke.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group