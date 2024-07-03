Storms could impact Fourth of July firework displays

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley communities will light up the sky with fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July but could be dealing with storms.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, the Lights in Flight will be at Kettering Field, just north of Downtown Dayton in the McCook Field neighborhood, according to the city’s website.

A viewing area will be available at the northern and eastern sections of Kettering Field near East Helena Street.

There will be signs to mark the viewing area. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

The city says it is not a festival and there will be no food trucks or vendors.

As News Center 7 reported back in February, Dayton is not hosting its Fourth of July celebration for the second straight year.

They told us it’s not possible with their current staffing levels.

“I saw we have 161 vacancies in the organization,” Joe Parlette, Dayton Deputy Manager, told News Center 7. “We’ve experienced so much overtime that people just don’t want to work any more overtime.”

It’s a staple event that people miss.

“Have you enjoyed it?” News Center 7′s Mike Campbell asked Mark Weaver earlier this year.

“I have, every year,” he said. “I go all over Dayton.”

“That’s sad because kids won’t have the same memories we had back in the day.”

The city says the following streets will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m.

Riverside Drive from White Allen Avenue to East Helena Street. - pedestrians only (no pedestrian access from I-75 to Hershey Street)

East Helena Street from Riverside Drive to Keowee Street - pedestrians only

Brennan Drive from East Helena Street to Keowee Street - pedestrians only

North Bend Boulevard from East Helena Street to Webster Street (including Deeds Park Drive) - Closed to vehicles & pedestrians at 3 p.m.

Hall Avenue south of North Keowee Street

Hershovitz says storms are possible. It’s a good idea to keep the WHIO Weather app handy.

