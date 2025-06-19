Storms cause damage, lengthy power outages for thousands in Miami Valley

MIAMI COUNTY — Storms on Wednesday evening caused damage and lengthy power outages to parts of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spent the day evaluating the damage in parts of the Miami Valley. He’ll have that and the latest on when power will be fully restored tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the region on Wednesday as storms with strong winds moved through.

“The house was creaking. I thought, ‘Well, here we go. We’re going down,’” Jan Trestone said.

Trestone was in Troy as storms rolled through. She said she saw a lot of heavy rain.

News Center 7 went around Miami County on Thursday and saw damage at a property near Covington.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group