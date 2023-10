DAYTON — A longtime Dayton tradition that attracts thousands of people is looking for volunteers to carve pumpkins.

The annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is just days away.

Time slots are available to volunteer until Oct. 29.

The ‘Pumpkin Glow’ will be Monday and Tuesday from 6-10 p.m.







