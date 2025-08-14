‘Stinky situation;’ Organization frustrated with overflowing dumpster feet away from food pantry

DAYTON — A nonprofit organization is frustrated with continually having to clean up an overflowing dumpster.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins worked to learn who was responsible for the mess. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.
“It’s not good. And the smell, with it being summer ... It’s a really stinky situation,” Michael Knote with Have a Gay Day said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Smash it;’ Destructive invasive pest spotted in Miami Valley
- At least 1 dead after shooting in Dayton
- 2 dead, 5 injured in head-on crash in Ohio, OSHP says
The non-profit organization Have a Gay Day has cleaned up an overflowing dumpster located just feet away from a food pantry multiple times throughout the year.
It’s not their dumpster, and they are searching for who is responsible.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group