Stevie Nicks postpones concert date in Ohio due to injury

CINCINNATI — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has postponed an upcoming concert date in Ohio due to an injury.
Nicks’ was originally scheduled to play Heritage Bank Center on Aug. 23, but the show is now on Nov. 30.
A recent injury resulted in Nick’s fracturing her shoulder.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.
More information will be available at the point of purchase.
