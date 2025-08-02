Stevie Nicks postpones concert date in Ohio due to injury

CINCINNATI — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has postponed an upcoming concert date in Ohio due to an injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nicks’ was originally scheduled to play Heritage Bank Center on Aug. 23, but the show is now on Nov. 30.

TRENDING STORIES:

A recent injury resulted in Nick’s fracturing her shoulder.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

More information will be available at the point of purchase.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group