Staying cool: Tips to keep pets safe in rising temperatures

DAYTON — As temperatures continue to rise, pet owners need to remember to keep their animals cool.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to SICSA community and grants specialist Ashley Camden about keeping pets cool in the heat.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Cats and dogs are similar in that they lose body temperature; they sweat as we do but through their tongues by panting,” Camden said.

Owners should keep an eye on their dog’s wagging tongue; it could be a warning sign.

“Redness around the eyes, really red tongue or gums, heavy panting, that kind of thing. Those are kind of earlier symptoms that your dog, in particular, is overheating,” Camden said.

Camden recommends that pet owners stay alert, as it could save them a trip to the vet.

“If you see that, you really want to get them cooled down, wiping them down with room temperature water, getting their temperature regulated,” she said.

It’s not just hot air or high temperatures that can overheat pets.

A lot of the heat is absorbed through their paws on hot sidewalks.

“We have shoes. So, we don’t think about it. But if it’s too hot for you to touch, it’s too hot or tour dog or cat to walk on,” Camden said.

She said it’s important to limit the activity time outside.

“You can go earlier in the day, or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler. If you have to go out, when the sun’s up and really hot, just make sure you’re limiting it to 15 to 20 minutes max,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]