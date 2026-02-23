STAY INFORMED: Several local school districts announce delays due to snow, cold weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will have a delayed start on Monday morning due to snow and cold temperatures.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County is on a two-hour delay.

In Clark County, Emmanuel Christian Academy - Springfield, Northeastern Local Schools, Tecumseh Local Schools, and Southeastern Local Schools are on a two-hour delay.

In Champaign County, Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools, Triad Local Schools, West Liberty-Salem Local Schools, and Urbana City Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Wilmington City Schools in Clinton County is on a two-hour delay.

In Greene County, Greeneview Local-Jamestown is on a two-hour delay.

In Logan County, Benjamin Logan Schools and Bellefontaine City Schools are on a two-hour delay.

