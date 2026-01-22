STAY INFORMED: Local school district announces 2-hour delay

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district in the Miami Valley has announced it will start late on Thursday.

Triad Local Schools in Champaign County said in a social media post that they are on a two-hour delay.

We will continue to update this developing story.

