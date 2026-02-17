STAY INFORMED: Over 30 local school districts announce delays due to dense fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will have a delayed start on Monday morning due to dense fog.

Bethel Local School, Bradford Schools, Covington Exempted Village Schools, Miami East Local Schools, Newton Local Schools, Milton Union Schools, Piqua City Schools, Troy City Schools, and the Upper Valley Career Center in Miami County are delayed two hours.

Troy Christian Schools will be delayed by two hours, but their Childcare will be open during normal hours. RT Industries will be delayed by 1 hour.

Brookville Local Schools, in Montgomery County, is delayed by two hours. New Lebanon Local Schools is delayed by two hours and will not have morning preschool.

Northwestern Local Schools, Guiding Shepherd Christian School, Southeastern Local Schools, Tecumseh Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Springfield-Clark CTCT, Greenon Local Schools, and Global Impact STEM Academy in Clark County are on a two-hour delay.

Sindey City Schools in Shelby County is delayed by two hours and will not have morning preschool. Fort Loramie Local Schools, Hardin-Houston Local Schools, Lehman High School, Russia Local Schools, Sidney Holy Angels, and Christian Academy-Sidney are all on a two-hour delay.

Triad Local Schools, Graham Local Schools, Urbana City Schools, Victory Christian School, and West Liberty-Salem Local Schools in Champaign County are under a two-hour delay.

Franklin Monroe Local Schools in Darke County is delayed by two hours.

