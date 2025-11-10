Local

STAY INFORMED: More than 50 local school districts, businesses delayed 2 hours due to snow

By WHIO Staff
School closings WHIO (WHIO)
MIAMI VALLEY — More than 50 local school districts and some businesses have announced that classes will be delayed today.

Clark County:

  • Northwestern Local Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Northeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Tecumseh Local Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Clark-Shawnee Local Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Greenon Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Southeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Springfield Clark-CTC delayed by 2 hours
  • Clark State College delayed by 2 hours

Miami County:

  • Bethel local schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Covington Exempted Local Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool
  • Miami East Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Milton Union Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Piqua City Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Troy City Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Newton Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Brandford Schools-Miami County delayed by 2 hours
  • Upper Valley Career Center delayed by 2 hours

Greene County:

  • Cedar Cliff Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Shelby County:

  • Anna Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Botkins Local Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Sidney City Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool
  • Fort Loramie Local School delayed by 2 hours
  • Hardin-Houston Local School delayed by 2 hours
  • Jackson Center Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Russia Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Fairlawn Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Darke County:

  • Ansonia Local Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Mississinawa Valley Local School delayed by 2 hours
  • Versailles Exempted Village School District delayed by 2 hours
  • Greenville City Schools delayed by 2 hours

Mercer County:

  • Celina City Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Coldwater Exempted Village Schools delayed 2 hours
  • Marion Local School delayed by 2 hours
  • St. Henry Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Fort Recovery Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Champaign County:

  • Graham Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Urbana City Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • West Liberty-Salem Schools delayed by 2 hours

Logan County:

  • Indian Lake Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • Riverside Local Schools - Logan County delayed by 2 hours
  • Bellefontaine Local School delayed by 2 hours

Auglaize County:

  • New Bremen Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
  • St. Marys City Schools delayed by 2 hours; No AM preschool
  • Minster Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Clinton County:

  • Wilmington City Schools delayed by 2 hours

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Logan County, the Rehab Center & Neuro Development, and RT Industries in Miami County, and the Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby County are all delayed by 2 hours as well.

We will update this story.

