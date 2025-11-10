STAY INFORMED: More than 50 local school districts, businesses delayed 2 hours due to snow

MIAMI VALLEY — More than 50 local school districts and some businesses have announced that classes will be delayed today.

Clark County:

Northwestern Local Schools delayed 2 hours

Northeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Tecumseh Local Schools delayed 2 hours

Clark-Shawnee Local Schools delayed 2 hours

Greenon Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Southeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Springfield Clark-CTC delayed by 2 hours

Clark State College delayed by 2 hours

Miami County:

Bethel local schools delayed by 2 hours

Covington Exempted Local Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool

Miami East Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Milton Union Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Piqua City Schools delayed by 2 hours

Troy City Schools delayed by 2 hours

Newton Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Brandford Schools-Miami County delayed by 2 hours

Upper Valley Career Center delayed by 2 hours

Greene County:

Cedar Cliff Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Shelby County:

Anna Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Botkins Local Schools delayed 2 hours

Sidney City Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool

Fort Loramie Local School delayed by 2 hours

Hardin-Houston Local School delayed by 2 hours

Jackson Center Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Russia Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Fairlawn Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Darke County:

Ansonia Local Schools delayed 2 hours

Mississinawa Valley Local School delayed by 2 hours

Versailles Exempted Village School District delayed by 2 hours

Greenville City Schools delayed by 2 hours

Mercer County:

Celina City Schools delayed by 2 hours

Coldwater Exempted Village Schools delayed 2 hours

Marion Local School delayed by 2 hours

St. Henry Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Fort Recovery Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Champaign County:

Graham Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools delayed by 2 hours

Urbana City Schools delayed by 2 hours

West Liberty-Salem Schools delayed by 2 hours

Logan County:

Indian Lake Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Riverside Local Schools - Logan County delayed by 2 hours

Bellefontaine Local School delayed by 2 hours

Auglaize County:

New Bremen Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

St. Marys City Schools delayed by 2 hours; No AM preschool

Minster Local Schools delayed by 2 hours

Clinton County:

Wilmington City Schools delayed by 2 hours

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Logan County, the Rehab Center & Neuro Development, and RT Industries in Miami County, and the Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby County are all delayed by 2 hours as well.

We will update this story.

