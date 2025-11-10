STAY INFORMED: More than 50 local school districts, businesses delayed 2 hours due to snow

MIAMI VALLEY — More than 50 local school districts and some businesses have announced that classes will be delayed today.
Clark County:
- Northwestern Local Schools delayed 2 hours
- Northeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Tecumseh Local Schools delayed 2 hours
- Clark-Shawnee Local Schools delayed 2 hours
- Greenon Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Southeastern Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Springfield Clark-CTC delayed by 2 hours
- Clark State College delayed by 2 hours
Miami County:
- Bethel local schools delayed by 2 hours
- Covington Exempted Local Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool
- Miami East Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Milton Union Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Piqua City Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Troy City Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Newton Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Brandford Schools-Miami County delayed by 2 hours
- Upper Valley Career Center delayed by 2 hours
Greene County:
- Cedar Cliff Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
Shelby County:
- Anna Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Botkins Local Schools delayed 2 hours
- Sidney City Schools delayed 2 hours; No AM preschool
- Fort Loramie Local School delayed by 2 hours
- Hardin-Houston Local School delayed by 2 hours
- Jackson Center Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Russia Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Fairlawn Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
Darke County:
- Ansonia Local Schools delayed 2 hours
- Mississinawa Valley Local School delayed by 2 hours
- Versailles Exempted Village School District delayed by 2 hours
- Greenville City Schools delayed by 2 hours
Mercer County:
- Celina City Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Coldwater Exempted Village Schools delayed 2 hours
- Marion Local School delayed by 2 hours
- St. Henry Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Fort Recovery Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
Champaign County:
- Graham Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Urbana City Schools delayed by 2 hours
- West Liberty-Salem Schools delayed by 2 hours
Logan County:
- Indian Lake Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- Riverside Local Schools - Logan County delayed by 2 hours
- Bellefontaine Local School delayed by 2 hours
Auglaize County:
- New Bremen Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
- St. Marys City Schools delayed by 2 hours; No AM preschool
- Minster Local Schools delayed by 2 hours
Clinton County:
- Wilmington City Schools delayed by 2 hours
The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Logan County, the Rehab Center & Neuro Development, and RT Industries in Miami County, and the Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby County are all delayed by 2 hours as well.
We will update this story.
