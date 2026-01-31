STAY INFORMED: Local church announces closure due to cold weather

MIAMI VALLEY — A local church has announced it will be closed on Sunday due to cold weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

True Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery County is closed Sunday.

We will continue following this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group