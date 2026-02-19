STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will be closed or delayed on Thursday morning due to fog.
Bradford Schools, Miami East Schools, and Piqua City Schools in Miami County are on a two-hour delay.
Triad Local Schools in Champaign County are on a two-hour delay.
Bellefontaine Schools, Indian Lake Local Schools, and Riverside Local School District-DeGraff in Logan County are each on a two-hour delay this morning.
Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and Tri-Village Local Schools in Darke County are also on a two-hour delay.
Sidney City Schools in Shelby County are closed. It will be a Remote Learning Day. Parent-teacher conferences will go on as scheduled.
