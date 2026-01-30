STAY INFORMED: Dozens of schools delayed as extreme cold lingers

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of schools are either closed or delayed on Friday due to continued winter weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

In Montgomery County, Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City Schools, and New Lebanon City Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Dayton Public Schools is closed on Friday.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County, like Xenia Community Schools is on a delay.

Springfield City Schools, Northeastern Local School District, and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Friday.

In Miami County, districts including Piqua City Schools and Miami East Schools are on a two-hour delay.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group