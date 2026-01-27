STAY INFORMED: Dozens of schools cancel class on Wednesday due to extreme cold, winter weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 80 schools have canceled classes on Wednesday due to continued winter weather.

In Montgomery County, Dayton Public Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Centerville Schools, Kettering City Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, Vandalia Butler Schools, and Northridge Schools are closed.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County that are closed on Wednesday are Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Fairborn City Schools, and Xenia Community Schools.

In Miami County, Bethel Local Schools, Bradford Schools and Milton Union Schools are closed Wednesday. Troy City Schools is also closed but will have remote learning.

Springfield City Schools, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Greenon Local Schools, Northwestern Local Schools and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Tuesday.

