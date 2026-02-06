STAY INFORMED: Area school district delayed due to round of snow

MIAMI VALLEY — An area school district has announced that it will be delayed on Friday.

Parkway Local Schools in Mercer County said in a social media post that they will be on a two-hour delay.

This comes as another round of snow moves into the region this morning.

