STAY INFORMED: Area school district delayed due to round of snow

MIAMI VALLEY — An area school district has announced that it will be delayed on Friday.
Parkway Local Schools in Mercer County said in a social media post that they will be on a two-hour delay.
This comes as another round of snow moves into the region this morning.
