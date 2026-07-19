Stats show over 146,000 Ohio crashes related to speed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released statistics related to speed-related crashes over the last five years.

Between 2021 and 2025, 146,961 crashes occurred on Ohio roadways due to speed being a factor, according to a social media post.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The counties with the most contributions to the numbers are broken down below:

Cuyahoga- 15,292

Franklin- 12,121

Hamilton- 10,426

Summit- 6,729

Montgomery- 6,315

These counties make up 35% for crashes in the state.

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